Global Weather Hazards Summary February 25 - March 03, 2022
Dry conditions worsen in Botswana and Zimbabwe
Africa Weather Hazards
Little rainfall has led to growing abnormal dryness in addition to drought across southern Madagascar.
Uneven rainfall has led to abnormal dryness in central and southern Mozambique.
Below-normal rainfall over the past 90 days has led to drought over southwestern Angola and northwestern Namibia.
Tropical Cyclones and heavy rainfall have led to high river levels and flooding in Zambia and central Mozambique.
Continued Tropical Cyclones continue to impact Madagascar causing flooding and winds.