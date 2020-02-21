Global Weather Hazards Summary: February 21 - 27, 2020

The locust outbreak continues to escalate in East Africa as dryness strengthens in parts of southern Africa

Ideal conditions for feeding and breeding continue to foster the spread of desert locust in Ethiopia, Kenya, and Somalia. Locust swarms are moving into Tanzania and Uganda.

Persisting heavy rains over Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, and Mozambique have caused flooding. Heavy rain is forecast to continue in these areas next week.

Parts of Mozambique and Zimbabwe have received belowaverage rainfall over the past 90-days creating drought conditions.

A late start to the rainy season and uneven rainfall distribution in southern Namibia has caused abnormal dryness.