Global Weather Hazards Summary February 2 - 8, 2018

Rainfall in Southern Africa is expected to bring some relief to dryness

Africa Weather Hazards

Since November, rainfall has been belowaverage in South Africa. Significant moisture deficits have strengthened and expanded into several parts of Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Zambia, Namibia, and southern Angola.

Although rainfall has increased in some areas of Madagascar since mid-November, the negative impacts of the delayed onset of the rainfall season is still present.

Rainfall is below average in several western provinces of the island.

Below-average rain during the past month has resulted in large moisture deficits and below-average vegetation conditions in northwestern Angola.