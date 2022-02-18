World + 32 more
Global Weather Hazards Summary February 18 - 24, 2022
Abnormal dryness and drought continues across southern Madagascar and Mozambique
Little rainfall has led to growing abnormal dryness in addition to drought across southern Madagascar.
Uneven rainfall has led to abnormal dryness in central and southern Mozambique.
Below-normal rainfall over the past 90 days has led to drought over southwestern Angola and northwestern Namibia.
Tropical Cyclone Ana and heavy rainfall has led to high river levels and flooding in southern Malawi and central Mozambique.
Tropical Cyclone Dumako is threatening northern Madagascar. Heavy rainfall and winds are forecast to continue next week.