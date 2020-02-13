Global Weather Hazards Summary: February 14 - 20, 2020

The locust outbreak continues to escalate in East Africa as dry conditions persist in parts of southern Africa

Ideal conditions for feeding and breeding continue to foster the spread of desert locust in Ethiopia, Kenya, and Somalia. Locust swarms are moving into Tanzania and Uganda.

Continued heavy rains over Tanzania have caused significant flooding. Heavy rain is forecast next week and over neighboring regions of Zambia, Malawi, and Mozambique.

Parts of Mozambique and Zimbabwe have received below-average rainfall over the past 90-days resulting in drought conditions.

A late start to the rainy season and uneven rainfall distribution in southern Namibia has caused abnormal dryness.

Continued below-average rainfall has maintained abnormal dryness across southern Madagascar.