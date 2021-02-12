Global Weather Hazards Summary: February 12 - 18, 2021

Angola and Madagascar remain abnormally dry while flooding persists in South Africa and Botswana

Desert locust swarms and bands continue to threaten the Horn of Africa, especially parts of Somalia and Kenya.

Much of Madagascar remains abnormally dry. Drought persists in southern parts of the country.

Below-average rainfall since the start of the rainy season has led to abnormal dryness and drought in parts of Angola and Namibia.

Desert locusts were recently reported in parts of South Africa, northern Namibia, western Botswana, and Zambia.

Abnormal dryness persists in northwestern Mozambique.

Heavy rainfall is likely to continue increasing the risk for river flooding in Botswana and Zambia.