Global Weather Hazards Summary February 11 - 17, 2022
Drought continues in parts of Angola and Namibia
Heavy rainfall caused flooding in Gauteng and Kwazulu-Natal provinces of South Africa.
Little rainfall was observed in southern Madagascar.
Abnormal dryness was reported in central and southern Mozambique.
Despite recent heavy rainfall, central Tanzania remains abnormally dry.
Below-normal rainfall over the past 90 days has led to drought in southwestern Angola and northwestern Namibia.
Tropical Cyclone Batsirai has caused flooding in southeastern Madagascar.
Tropical Cyclone Ana caused heavy rainfall and high river levels in southern Malawi and central Mozambique.