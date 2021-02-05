Global Weather Hazards Summary: February 05 - 11, 2021

Long term abnormal dryness indicates the onset of drought in Angola and Madagascar

Africa Weather Hazards

Desert locust swarms and bands continue to threaten the Horn of Africa, especially parts of Somalia and Kenya.

Tropical cyclone Eloise relieved some dryness in parts of Madagascar, however, dry conditions and drought persists.

Below-average rainfall since the start of the rainy season has led to abnormal dryness and drought in parts of Angola and Namibia.

Parts of Southern Africa remain vigilant for a potential surge of desert locusts next week..

Abnormal dryness persists in northwestern Mozambique.

Heavy rainfall is likely to continue increasing the risk for river flooding in Botswana and Zambia.