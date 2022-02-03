World + 30 more
Global Weather Hazards Summary February 04 - 10, 2022
Tropical cyclone Batsirai is forecast to impact the east coast of Madagascar next week
Africa Weather Hazards
Locust swarms have formed in northeast Africa.
A tropical cyclone is forecast to hit the east coast of Madagascar.
Heavy rainfall has led to a relief in abnormal dryness across southern Zambia, northern Zimbabwe, southern Malawi, and central Mozambique. Meanwhile, southwestern Madagascar continues to experience drought.
Central Tanzania continues to experience below-normal rainfall.
Below-normal rainfall and drought continues across southwestern Angola and northwestern Namibia.
Heavy rainfall has led to flooding in southeast Africa.
Flash flooding was reported in Madagascar.