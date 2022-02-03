World + 30 more

Global Weather Hazards Summary February 04 - 10, 2022

Tropical cyclone Batsirai is forecast to impact the east coast of Madagascar next week

Africa Weather Hazards

  1. Locust swarms have formed in northeast Africa.

  2. A tropical cyclone is forecast to hit the east coast of Madagascar.

  3. Heavy rainfall has led to a relief in abnormal dryness across southern Zambia, northern Zimbabwe, southern Malawi, and central Mozambique. Meanwhile, southwestern Madagascar continues to experience drought.

  4. Central Tanzania continues to experience below-normal rainfall.

  5. Below-normal rainfall and drought continues across southwestern Angola and northwestern Namibia.

  6. Heavy rainfall has led to flooding in southeast Africa.

  7. Flash flooding was reported in Madagascar.

