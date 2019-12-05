Global Weather Hazards Summary: December 6 - 12, 2019

Flooding persists in parts of Uganda and Kenya, while South Africa remains dry

Heavy rainfall triggered severe flooding and landslides in Kinshasa, DRC last week. Heavy rainfall is forecast next week. Above-average rain over the past few weeks has resulted in flooding across western Uganda and western Kenya. Locust swarms have affected parts of Ethiopia and western Yemen. A delayed and poor start to the rainfall season has resulted in large 30-day deficits in South Africa and Lesotho. A Tropical Cyclone is forecast to strengthen over the Indian Ocean and may impact parts of Somalia next week. There is a possibility for the formation of a Tropical Cyclone which is likely to bring heavy rain and strong winds over northern Madagascar.