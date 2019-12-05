Global Weather Hazards Summary: December 6 - 12, 2019
from Famine Early Warning System Network
Report
Published on 05 Dec 2019 — View Original
Flooding persists in parts of Uganda and Kenya, while South Africa remains dry
- Heavy rainfall triggered severe flooding and landslides in Kinshasa, DRC last week. Heavy rainfall is forecast next week.
- Above-average rain over the past few weeks has resulted in flooding across western Uganda and western Kenya.
- Locust swarms have affected parts of Ethiopia and western Yemen.
- A delayed and poor start to the rainfall season has resulted in large 30-day deficits in South Africa and Lesotho.
- A Tropical Cyclone is forecast to strengthen over the Indian Ocean and may impact parts of Somalia next week.
- There is a possibility for the formation of a Tropical Cyclone which is likely to bring heavy rain and strong winds over northern Madagascar.