Global Weather Hazards Summary December 31 - January 06, 2022
Despite heavy rainfall in eastern Kenya, drought persists in the Horn of Africa
Africa Weather Hazards
Locust swarms have formed in northeastern Somalia and are forecast to migrate to southern and southeastern Ethiopia, central and southern Somalia, and northern Kenya.
Severe drought continues in eastern Horn of Africa.
Abnormal dryness continues in southeast Africa while drought has been reported in southern Madagascar.
Above-average maximum temperatures were observed over southeast Africa and are forecast to continue next week.
Below-average rainfall has led to abnormal dryness over southwestern Angola and northern Namibia.