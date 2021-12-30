World + 29 more

Global Weather Hazards Summary December 31 - January 06, 2022

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Despite heavy rainfall in eastern Kenya, drought persists in the Horn of Africa

Africa Weather Hazards

  1. Locust swarms have formed in northeastern Somalia and are forecast to migrate to southern and southeastern Ethiopia, central and southern Somalia, and northern Kenya.

  2. Severe drought continues in eastern Horn of Africa.

  3. Abnormal dryness continues in southeast Africa while drought has been reported in southern Madagascar.

  4. Above-average maximum temperatures were observed over southeast Africa and are forecast to continue next week.

  5. Below-average rainfall has led to abnormal dryness over southwestern Angola and northern Namibia.

Related Content