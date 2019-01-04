04 Jan 2019

Global Weather Hazards Summary: December 28, 2018 - January 03, 2019

Famine Early Warning System Network
Published on 03 Jan 2019
Drought develops in eastern Africa as dryness strengthens across southern Africa

  1. A poor start to the Short-Rains season has resulted in large seasonal dryness in Somalia, Ethiopia, and Kenya.

  2. Insufficient rainfall since October has led to large moisture deficits in South Africa, Lesotho, and Botswana.

  3. Several weeks of poor rainfall has caused dryness across Madagascar.

  4. Many weeks of below-average rainfall has strengthened dryness in Angola, Namibia, Zambia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, and South Africa.

  5. Above-average rainfall over several weeks has caused flooding in Zambia, Malawi, and Mozambique. Heavy rains are forecast next week, increasing flood risk in many areas.

