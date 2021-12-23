World + 20 more
Global Weather Hazards Summary December 24 - 30, 2021
Attachments
Africa Weather Hazards
Locust swarms have formed in northeastern Somalia and are forecast to migrate to southern and southeastern Ethiopia, central and southern Somalia, and northern Kenya.
Severe drought persists in the eastern Horn of Africa.
Abnormal dryness has been observed in southeast Africa while drought has been reported in southern Madagascar.
Above-average temperatures were observed over southeastern Africa.
Below-average rainfall has led to abnormal dryness over southwestern Angola and northern Namibia.