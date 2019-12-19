19 Dec 2019

Global Weather Hazards Summary: December 20 - 26, 2019

from Famine Early Warning System Network
Flooding risks persist across eastern Africa, while South Africa remains drier-than-average

Africa Weather Hazards

  1. Continued above-average rainfall has triggered flooding across eastern Africa. Rain is forecast to continue next week maintaining high flood risk.

  2. Locust swarms continue to affect parts of Sudan, Ethiopia, Djibouti, Somalia, and Yemen. The chance of a lotus outbreak has increased in north and eastern areas.

  3. A delayed and poor start to the rainfall season has resulted in large deficits in parts of South Africa.

  4. Heavy rain has caused flooding in parts of Gauteng Province, South Africa. Flooding count continue into next week with additional rain.

  5. Heavy rainfall triggered flooding in Tanzania last week. Heavy rain is expected to continue maintaining risks for flooding.

