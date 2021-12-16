World + 27 more
Global Weather Hazards Summary: December 17 - December 23, 2021
Attachments
Persistent below-average rainfall has led to severe drought in the Horn of Africa
Locust swarms have formed in northeastern Somalia and are forecast to migrate to southeastern Ethiopia, central and southern Somalia, and northern Kenya.
Severe drought has been reported in eastern Horn of Africa.
Abnormal dryness has been observed in Madagascar and central Mozambique.
Above-average temperatures were observed over southeast Africa.