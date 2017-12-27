Global Weather Hazards Summary: December 15 - 21, 2017

Poor rainfall performance leads to drought in eastern Kenya and southern Somalia

Below-average rainfall has increased moisture deficits and resulted in a drought in eastern Kenya and southern Somalia. With the October-December rainfall season ending, the chance for recovery is very unlikely.

While east-central South Africa has benefited aboveaverage rain since late November, northern and westcentral areas of the country report moderate to large moisture deficits over the past thirty days.

Although rainfall totals have improved in some areas of southern Madagascar since mid-November, negative vegetation conditions are recorded in many areas.

Below-average rain during the past month has resulted in large moisture deficits and below-average vegetation conditions over northwestern Angola. The forecast light rain next week may not be sufficient to offset deficits.