12 Dec 2019

Global Weather Hazards Summary: December 13 - 19, 2019

Report
from Famine Early Warning System Network
Published on 12 Dec 2019
preview
Download PDF (1.5 MB)

Tropical Cyclone Belna causes flooding in Madagascar, while heavy rain and flooding persist in East Africa

  1. Continued aboveaverage rainfall has triggered flooding across eastern Africa. Heavy rain is forecast to continue next week maintaining high flood risk.

  2. Locust swarms continue to affect parts of Sudan, Ethiopia,
    Djibouti, Somalia, and Yemen. The chance of a lotus outbreak has increased in north and eastern areas.

  3. A delayed and poor start to the rainfall season has resulted in large deficits in parts of South Africa and Lesotho.

  5. Tropical Cyclone Belna made landfall over western Madagascar causing significant flooding. Heavy rain and continued floods are likely to continue into next week.

