Global Weather Hazards Summary: December 13 - 19, 2019

Tropical Cyclone Belna causes flooding in Madagascar, while heavy rain and flooding persist in East Africa

Continued above-average rainfall has triggered flooding across eastern Africa. Heavy rain is forecast to continue next week maintaining high flood risk.

Locust swarms continue to affect parts of Sudan, Ethiopia, Djibouti, Somalia, and Yemen. The chance of a lotus outbreak has increased in north and eastern areas.

A delayed and poor start to the rainfall season has resulted in large deficits in parts of South Africa and Lesotho.

