Global Weather Hazards Summary: December 10 - December 16, 2021
Drought continues to impact The Horn of Africa while abnormal dryness has emerged in southeast Africa
Africa Weather Hazards
Locust swarms have formed in Eritrea, northern Somalia, southern Ethiopia, and Sudan.
Abnormal dryness continues in southern Ethiopia, Somalia, eastern Kenya, and northeastern Tanzania. Drought has been reported in parts of eastern Kenya, southern Somalia, and northeastern Tanzania.
Abnormal dryness has been observed in southwestern Madagascar and central Mozambique.