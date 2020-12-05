Global Weather Hazards Summary: December 04-10, 2020

A poor start to the rainy season has resulted in abnormal dryness in Madagascar

The Nile River and its tributaries continue to run high after months of heavy rainfall.

Locust breeding continues in eastern Ethiopia and central Somalia. There is a high potential for large scale migration at the end of the year. Locust swarms are also present in parts of Kenya.

Recent heavy rainfall has caused flooding in DRC and Uganda. Heavy rainfall forecast next week will maintain a high flood risk.

A poor start to the short rains in East Africa has caused short term moisture deficits in Kenya and Somalia.

Above-average temperatures were recorded over parts of South Africa, Eswatini, Zambia, Malawi, Mozambique, and Madagascar. Abnormal heat is expected to continue into next week.

A late start to the rainy season has led to moderate to large moisture deficits, resulting in abnormal dryness in the central and southern parts of Madagascar.