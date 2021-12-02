World + 35 more
Global Weather Hazards Summary: December 03 - December 09, 2021
Dryness continues to build across the Horn of Africa and southwestern Madagascar
Africa Weather Hazards
Locust swarms have formed in Eritrea, northern Somalia, southern Ethiopia, and Sudan.
Abnormal dryness continues in southern Ethiopia, Somalia, eastern Kenya, and northeastern Tanzania. Drought has been reported in parts of eastern Kenya, southern Somalia, and northeastern Tanzania.
Abnormal dryness has been observed in southwestern Madagascar.