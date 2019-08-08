Global Weather Hazards Summary: August 9 - 15, 2019

Heavy rainfall triggers flooding in Guinea, Sierra Leone, and Sudan while Senegal and Cote d’Ivoire remain dry

A poor start to the rainfall season across Senegal and the Gambia has resulted in abnormal dryness.

Heavy rainfall last week, following a wet weather pattern in July, caused flash flooding in Sierra Leone. Continued heavy rainfall will maintain a high flood risk.

Above-average rainfall in Sudan triggered flooding in Khartoum, River Nile, Gadarif states in the east, and Darfur state last week. Heavy rainfall is forecast again next week.

Parts of Eritrea and northeastern Ethiopia have developed rainfall deficits over several weeks. Dryness is likely to persist due to the short rainfall season.

Southern Cameroon and Equatorial Guinea have received inconsistent and below-normal rainfall over the past 90-days.