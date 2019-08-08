08 Aug 2019

Global Weather Hazards Summary: August 9 - 15, 2019

Report
from Famine Early Warning System Network
Published on 08 Aug 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2 MB)

Heavy rainfall triggers flooding in Guinea, Sierra Leone, and Sudan while Senegal and Cote d’Ivoire remain dry

  1. A poor start to the rainfall season across Senegal and the Gambia has resulted in abnormal dryness.

  2. Heavy rainfall last week, following a wet weather pattern in July, caused flash flooding in Sierra Leone. Continued heavy rainfall will maintain a high flood risk.

  3. Above-average rainfall in Sudan triggered flooding in Khartoum, River Nile, Gadarif states in the east, and Darfur state last week. Heavy rainfall is forecast again next week.

  4. Parts of Eritrea and northeastern Ethiopia have developed rainfall deficits over several weeks. Dryness is likely to persist due to the short rainfall season.

  5. Southern Cameroon and Equatorial Guinea have received inconsistent and below-normal rainfall over the past 90-days.

  6. Abnormal dryness has developed in southern Cote d’Ivoire due to fewer rainy days. Seasonal rainfall is forecast next week.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.