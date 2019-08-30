30 Aug 2019

Global Weather Hazards Summary: August 30 - September 5, 2019

Report
from Famine Early Warning System Network
Published on 29 Aug 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.96 MB)

Flood risk persists in parts of West Africa and Sudan while Ethiopia remains abnormally dry

  1. A poor start to the rainfall season across Senegal and Gambia has led to significant dryness.

  2. Continued heavy rainfall has caused flooding in Dakar. Heavy rainfall is likely to continue maintaining the risk for flooding in the region.

  3. Several regions in Sudan, including the Khartoum, Sennar, White Nile, River Nile, West and North Kordofan, and the Darfur State experienced flooding during the past weeks. The country has received mostly above-average rainfall this past week and heavy rainfall is expected to continue for the coming week.

  4. Rainfall deficits in parts of Eritrea and northern Ethiopia have started to affect vegetation health.

  5. Abundant rains during the past weeks have resulted in flooding over Mopti, south Timbuktu, Gao, and north Segou of Mali. Widespread, rains are forecast in the region next week, which maintain high risks for flooding.

  6. Heavy rainfall last week has caused flooding in parts of Nigeria.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.