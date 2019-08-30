Global Weather Hazards Summary: August 30 - September 5, 2019

Flood risk persists in parts of West Africa and Sudan while Ethiopia remains abnormally dry

A poor start to the rainfall season across Senegal and Gambia has led to significant dryness.

Continued heavy rainfall has caused flooding in Dakar. Heavy rainfall is likely to continue maintaining the risk for flooding in the region.

Several regions in Sudan, including the Khartoum, Sennar, White Nile, River Nile, West and North Kordofan, and the Darfur State experienced flooding during the past weeks. The country has received mostly above-average rainfall this past week and heavy rainfall is expected to continue for the coming week.

Rainfall deficits in parts of Eritrea and northern Ethiopia have started to affect vegetation health.

Abundant rains during the past weeks have resulted in flooding over Mopti, south Timbuktu, Gao, and north Segou of Mali. Widespread, rains are forecast in the region next week, which maintain high risks for flooding.