Global Weather Hazards Summary: August 28 - September 03, 2020

Flooding persists across West and East Africa

Desert locust remain present across parts of Kenya, Sudan, and South Sudan.

Parts of Liberia, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, Togo, Benin, and Nigeria remain abnormally dry due to continued below-average rainfall.

Heavy rainfall in July and early August caused flooding in parts of Niger, Mali, and Nigeria. Heavy rainfall is forecast next week.

Heavy rainfall since late July has triggered flooding in parts of Eritrea and Ethiopia. Heavy rainfall forecast next week is likely to maintain a high flood risk.

Several weeks of heavy rainfall resulted in high water levels along the Blue and White Nile rivers, including rivers in southwestern Ethiopia and Kenya.