Global Weather Hazards Summary: August 27 - September 02, 2021

Flooding continues across West and East Africa

Africa Weather Hazards

Locust swarms continue to increase in northeast Ethiopia and southern Djibouti.

Abnormal dryness persists over southwestern and central Ethiopia, Uganda, and western Kenya.

Above-average rainfall has led to flooding and high river levels across East Africa.

High river levels have been reported across West Africa.

Persistent above-average rainfall has caused flooding across unusual areas of Burkina Faso.