World + 40 more

Global Weather Hazards Summary: August 27 - September 02, 2021

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Flooding continues across West and East Africa

Africa Weather Hazards

  1. Locust swarms continue to increase in northeast Ethiopia and southern Djibouti.

  2. Abnormal dryness persists over southwestern and central Ethiopia, Uganda, and western Kenya.

  3. Above-average rainfall has led to flooding and high river levels across East Africa.

  4. High river levels have been reported across West Africa.

  5. Persistent above-average rainfall has caused flooding across unusual areas of Burkina Faso.

  6. High river levels have been reported in Somalia.

Related Content