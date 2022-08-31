Global Weather Hazards Summary August 26 - September 02, 2022

Heavy rainfall triggers flooding across the Sahel while Ethiopia, South Sudan, and Uganda remain dry

Africa Weather Hazards

Abnormal dryness has intensified in parts of southern central parts of Mali due to a lack of rainfall since May.

Poor rainfall since early May has strengthened abnormal dryness in central parts of central South Sudan and neighboring areas of Uganda, northwestern Somalia, and central Ethiopia. Drought has also started in southwestern Ethiopia.

Heavy rainfall over past weeks has resulted in flooding and fatalities in parts of southeastern Sudan. Riverine and flash flooding is reported in Tigray and Afar regions in Ethiopia.

Flooding is likely in parts of southwest Senegal, Guinea Bissau, and western Guinea that have experienced several weeks of aboveaverage rainfall.

Recent heavy rainfall has led to flooding in western and central Senegal and the Gambia, which is expected to continue with forecasts for persistently heavy rainfall.