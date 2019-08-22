Global Weather Hazards Summary: August 23 - 29, 2019

Risk of severe flooding continues in parts of Sierra Leone, Mali, and Sudan

A poor start to therainfall season acrossSenegal and Gambia has ledto significant dryness.

Heavy rains during the past weeks has led to flashflooding in Freetown, Sierra Leone. Continued rain thisweek will keep flood threats high.

Several regions in Sudan, including the Khartoum, Sennar,White Nile, River Nile, West and North Kordofan, and theDarfur State experienced flooding during the past weeks.The country has received mostly above average rainfall thispast week and heavy rainfall is expected to continue for thecoming week.

Rainfall deficits in parts of Eritrea and northern Ethiopia havestarted to affect vegetation health.