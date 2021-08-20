Global Weather Hazards Summary: August 20 - 26, 2021

Consistent rainfall maintains flooding over West and East Africa

Africa Weather Hazards

Locust swarms continue to increase in northeast Ethiopia and southern Djibouti.

Abnormal dryness persists over southwestern and central Ethiopia, Uganda, and western Kenya.

Above-average rainfall has lead to flooding and high river levels across West Africa.

High river levels have been reported across East Africa.

Flooding caused by heavy rainfall is forecast next week across Guinea, SIerra Leone, an northern Liberia.