01 Aug 2019

Global Weather Hazards Summary: August 2 - 8, 2019

Report
from Famine Early Warning System Network
Published on 01 Aug 2019
Dryness develops in northern Ethiopia, while heavy rainfall and flooding is likely in southern Sudan

  1. Rainfall across southern Senegal last week helped to relieve abnormal dryness in the region. Dry conditions, however, are likely to persist as below-average rainfall continues.

  2. Increased rainfall last week across Nigeria has provided relief to deficit areas in the country. Heavier rainfall is forecast for next week.

  3. Sudan has received near-average rainfall. Heavy rainfall forecast next week may trigger flooding in the south.

  4. Abnormal dryness has developed across Eritrea and northeastern Ethiopia due to below-average rainfall. Deficits are likely to recover by the end of August.

  5. Dry conditions in Cameroon have extended into southern parts of the country including Gabon. Light rainfall is forecast for next week.

  6. Cote d’Ivoire continues to experience below-average rainfall, resulting in abnormal dryness.

