Global Weather Hazards Summary August 19 - 25, 2022

Heavy rainfall triggers flooding across the Sahel while Ethiopia, South Sudan, and Uganda remain dry

Africa Weather Hazards

Abnormal dryness has intensified in parts of southern central parts of Mali due to a lack of rainfall since May.

Poor rainfall since early May has strengthened abnormal dryness in central parts of South Sudan and neighboring areas of Uganda, western Kenya, and Ethiopia.

Heavy rain over past weeks has resulted in flooding, fatalities, and many people affected over the Sennar and in Sudan. Riverine and flash flooding is reported in Tigray and afar provinces in Ethiopia. The forecast, additional rain maintains high risks for flooding in the region.

Flooding is likely in parts of southwest Senegal, Guinea Bissau, and western Guinea that have experienced several weeks of aboveaverage rainfall.

Recent heavy rainfall combined with the forecasted persistent pattern has led to flooding in Western and Central Senegal and the Gambia.