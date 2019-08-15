15 Aug 2019

Global Weather Hazards Summary: August 16 - 22, 2019

from Famine Early Warning System Network
Published on 15 Aug 2019
Flooding continues in Guinea, Sierra Leone, and Sudan while Senegal, Ethiopia, and Cote d’Ivoire remain dry

  1. A poor start to the rainfall season across Senegal and the Gambia has resulted in abnormal dryness.

  2. Heavy rainfall last week, following a wet weather pattern in July, caused flash flooding in Sierra Leone. Continued heavy rainfall will maintain a high flood risk.

  3. Fewer rainy days in southern Cote d’Ivoire has resulted in abnormal dryness. More seasonal rainfall is forecast next week.

  4. Khartoum, Sennar, and Darfur states in Sudan experienced flooding last week due to above-average rainfall. Heavy rainfall is forecast to continue into next week.

  5. Parts of Eritrea and northeastern Ethiopia have developed rainfall deficits over several weeks. Dryness is likely to persist due to the short rainfall season.

