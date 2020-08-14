Global Weather Hazards Summary: August 14 - 20, 2020

Heavy rainfall persists over West and East Africa, while dry conditions persist across the Gulf of Guinea countries

Africa Weather Hazards

Desert locust swarms remain present across parts of Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, and Uganda. Swarms are projected to move through Kenya, Sudan, and into South Sudan.

Continued below-average rainfall over parts of Liberia, Cote d’Ivoire, and Ghana has drastically increased the moisture deficit in the region sustaining abnormally dryness.

Heavy rainfall in July and early August caused flooding in parts of Niger and Mali.

Heavy rainfall over the past two weeks triggered flooding in parts of Yemen, Eritrea, and Ethiopia. Heavy rainfall forecast next week is likely to maintain a high flood risk.