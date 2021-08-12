World + 38 more
Global Weather Hazards Summary: August 13 - 19, 2021
Consistent heavy rainfall maintains flooding in West and East Africa
Locust swarms continue to increase in northeast Ethiopia and southern Djibouti.
Abnormal dryness persists over southwestern Ethiopia,
Uganda, and western Kenya.
Above-average rainfall has lead to flooding and high river levels across East Africa.
High river levels have been reported across West Africa.
Heavy rainfall has caused flooding in western Sudan.