World + 38 more
Global Weather Hazards Summary: August 06 - 12, 2021
Attachments
Continued rainfall maintains high risk flooding across West and East Africa
Locust swarms continue to increase in northeast Ethiopia and southern Djibouti.
Abnormal dryness persists over southwestern Ethiopia, Uganda, and western Kenya.
Above-average rainfall has lead to flooding and high river levels across West Africa.
High river levels have been reported across East Africa.
Heavy rainfall has caused flooding in Nigeria which is forecast to continue over the next week.