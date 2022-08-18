Global Weather Hazards Summary August 05 - 11, 2022

While parts of Mali and the Horn of Africa remain abnormally dry, heavy rainfall triggers flooding in Sudan
A lack of rainfall since May has led to abnormal dryness in parts of central Mali.
Insufficient rainfall since early May has led to abnormal dryness in parts of central South Sudan as well as neighboring areas of Uganda, western Kenya, and southwestern Ethiopia. Conditions in southern areas of South Sudan have deteriorated to drought.
Heavy rainfall over this past week has caused flooding in parts of Sudan. Riverine and flash flooding is reported in Tigray and Afar provinces of Ethiopia. The forecast, additional rainfall will maintain a high risk for flooding in the region.