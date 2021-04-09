Global Weather Hazards Summary: April 9 - April 15, 2021

Persistent below average rainfall has led to abnormal dryness over parts of Ethiopia and Kenya

Africa Weather Hazards

Desert locust swarms continue to decline in the Horn of Afirca. Potential locust breeding is possible over southwestern Ethiopia and northwestern Kenya.

Much of east-central Madagascar remains abnormally dry while drought persists in the South.

Below-average rainfall since the start of the rainy season has led to abnormal dryness and drought in Angola and northwestern Namibia.

African migratory locusts were recently increased in southeastern Angola, northwestern and northeastern Botswana, northeastern Namibia, southern and western Zambia.

Abnormal dryness persists in southern South Africa.