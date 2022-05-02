World + 30 more
Global Weather Hazards Summary April 29 - May 05, 2022
Abnormal dryness and drought conditions persist in the Horn of Africa and parts of Southern Africa due to poor rainfall
Despite a recent increase of rainfall, drought persists in southern Madagascar.
Abnormally dry conditions persist across southern Mozambique, much of Zimbabwe, and parts of northern Botswana.
Inconsistent rainfall since late December 2021 worsened dry conditions and led to drought in parts of southern Angola and northern Namibia.
Erratic and poor rainfall distribution led to abnormal dryness across several parts of eastern Africa. Longer periods of dryness resulted in drought conditions in northeastern Ethiopia, northeastern Kenya, and southern Somalia.