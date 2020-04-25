Global Weather Hazards Summary: April 24 - 30, 2020

Drought persists in parts of Southern Africa as heavy rains trigger flooding in Rwanda, Burundi, and Kenya

Desert locust continue spreading into parts of Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, Uganda, and South Sudan.

The end of the rainy season coupled with a poor accumulation of rainfall has resulted in progressive dryness and drought in parts of southern Mozambique and central Zimbabwe.

A poor rainy season in parts of Namibia and Angola has resulted in abnormal drynes.

A poor rainy season for southern Madagascar has resulted in significant dryness and drought.

Poor rainfall performance during the rainy season in central Mozambique and southern Malawi has led to abnormally dry conditions and drought.