World + 26 more
Global Weather Hazards Summary: April 17 - 23, 2020
Attachments
Locust swarms multiply in East Africa while conditions in Southern Africa remain abnormally dry
Widespread rainfall in March has maintained breeding and growing conditions for new locust swarms allowing them to multiply substantially in Ethiopia, Kenya, and Uganda.
An uneven rainfall distribution over the past several months has resulted in abnormal dryness and drought in parts of southern Mozambique and Zimbabwe.
A late start to the rainy season and irregular rainfall distribution in western Namibia and southern Angola have caused long-term dryness.
Below average rainfall next week is likely to maintain abnormal dryness and drought in southern Madagascar.
Below-average rainfall over the past two months has strengthened dryness and drought in parts of Mozambique and Malawi.
Heavy rainfall is forecast over already flooded areas in DRC, Rwanda,
Burundi, and Tanzania which could trigger additional flooding next week.