Global Weather Hazards Summary: April 16 - April 22, 2021

Continued below-average rainfall maintains abnormal dryness and drought in East and Southern Africa

Africa Weather Hazards

Despite efficient mitigation efforts, desert locust swarms and hopper bands remain present in parts of East Africa.

Rainy season performance has been below-average in parts of Madagascar, resulting in abnormal dryness and drought.

Inconsistent and below-average rainfall since the start of the rainy season has caused abnormal dryness and drought in parts of Angola.

African Migratory Locust swarms and hopper bands are increasingly present in parts of Angola, Botswana, Namibia, and Zambia. Brown locusts were also reported in areas of South Africa.

Abnormal dryness persists in southern areas of South Africa.