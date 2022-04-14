World + 30 more
Global Weather Hazards Summary April 15 - 21, 2022
Attachments
Abnormal dryness and drought persist in parts of Southern and East Africa
Africa Weather Hazards
Poorly distributed rainfall and a poor rainy season have caused drought conditions across southern Madagascar
Poor distribution of monsoon rainfall has led to anomalous dryness across parts of southern Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Zambia, and Botswana.
Below normal seasonal rainfall has resulted in drought conditions in southwestern Angola and northwestern Namibia.
Over four consecutive weeks of below-normal rainfall since early March has resulted in abnormal dryness across parts of Ethiopia, Kenya, and Somalia.
Heavy rainfall triggered flash floods and mudslides across northeastern South Africa and southeastern Botswana. Heavy rainfall is expected next week which could trigger additional flash floods over impacted areas.