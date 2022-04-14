Global Weather Hazards Summary April 15 - 21, 2022

Abnormal dryness and drought persist in parts of Southern and East Africa

Africa Weather Hazards

Poorly distributed rainfall and a poor rainy season have caused drought conditions across southern Madagascar

Poor distribution of monsoon rainfall has led to anomalous dryness across parts of southern Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Zambia, and Botswana.

Below normal seasonal rainfall has resulted in drought conditions in southwestern Angola and northwestern Namibia.

Over four consecutive weeks of below-normal rainfall since early March has resulted in abnormal dryness across parts of Ethiopia, Kenya, and Somalia.