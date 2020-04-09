Global Weather Hazards Summary: April 10 - 16, 2020

Flooding is likely to persist in the DRC, Kenya, and Burundi while Mozambique and Zimbabwe front drought

Desert locust swarms continue to breed and spread into Kenya,

Ethiopia, Somalia, and many other areas across the Horn of Africa. Continued breeding and northward migration is likely throughout the Spring.

Drought conditions have developed in parts of Mozambique and Zimbabwe due to below-average rainfall during the past several months.

A late start to the rainy season and irregular rainfall distribution in western Namibia and southern Angola have resulted in long-term dryness.

Below-average and uneven rainfall distribution has caused abnormal dryness and drought in southern Madagascar.

Below-average rainfall over the past two months has strengthened dryness and drought in parts of Mozambique and Malawi.