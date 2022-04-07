World + 34 more
Global Weather Hazards Summary April 08 - 14, 2022
Drought persists in parts of Madagascar and Angola while dryness strengthens across the Horn of Africa
Africa Weather Hazards
An uneven and inadequate rainfall distribution since the start of the rainy season has sustained abnormal dryness and drought across southwestern Madagascar.
Due to a poor and erratic rainfall distribution during the rainy season, large seasonal rainfall deficits resulted in abnormal dryness to develop over Zimbabwe, southern central Mozambique, and drought over southern Mozambique.
Poorly distributed rain since the beginning of the rainy season has led to severe drought across southwestern Angola and northwestern Namibia.
It is highly likely that abnormal dryness with strengthen across central and southern Ethiopia, eastern Uganda, a much of Kenya, parts of Somalia and Tanzania.