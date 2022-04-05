Global Weather Hazards Summary April 01 - 07, 2022

Poor rainfall maintains dryness and drought in parts of East and Southern Africa Africa

Africa Weather Hazards

Areas in southwest Madagascar continued to register long-term large moisture deficits. A persisting poor rainfall pattern has led to severe drought. Forecasts indicated reduced rainfall over parts of southern Madagascar next week..

Below-average rainfall since January has led to large seasonal moisture deficits, which have resulted in drought over parts of southern Mozambique. Insufficient rainfall since February has also strengthened abnormal dryness across Zimbabwe and parts of Zambia, Botswana, and Namibia.

Below-average rainfall since December 2021 has resulted in severe drought over southwestern Angola and northwestern Namibia. Despite this past month’s increased rainfall, long-term rainfall deficits persist.

Below-average rainfall over the past six weeks has resulted in moderate dryness over southwestern and eastern Ethiopia, eastern Uganda, southern Kenya, and eastern Tanzania. Rainfall forecasts for the upcoming weeks indicate continued dry conditions, potentially strengthening dryness over the region.