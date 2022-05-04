Global WASH Cluster Strategic Plan 2022–2025

Introduction

The escalation of humanitarian crises is at an all-time high, with 274 million people in need of humanitarian assistance and protection globally.

The evolving nature of crises requires the need for collective action by the broader humanitarian arena, and beyond, to adapt to the ever-increasing and challenging realities currently facing the world.

Climate-related disasters and large-scale public health emergencies and disease outbreaks, such as cholera and the COVID-19 pandemic, continue to soar, causing devastating impacts for the people most affected by and vulnerable to crises. These, coupled with complex and protracted conflicts, are also driving factors that result in the rise in the displacement of populations, particularly to urban areas, requiring conflict-sensitive and peacebuilding approaches to avoid exacerbating tensions in humanitarian settings.2 To coordinate effectively and accountably, the broader humanitarian sector must put forward an inter-sectoral approach that holistically addresses humanitarian needs, involving all clusters and sectors across multiple crises.

With this backdrop, the global landscape has created an ever-complex situation for the coordination of humanitarian crises. This has resulted in a global peak of the demand for effective and accountable humanitarian coordination that is rooted in ‘localization’ and advocates strengthening the active participation, meaningful representation and decisive leadership of local and national actors. 3, 4, 5 Despite this recognition, a systemic change in the humanitarian sector is required to fully meet the commitments set out by the localization agenda.

Further to this, there is also a need to increase collaboration across humanitarian, development and peace actors. The links between preparedness, response and resilience that tie these actors together play a predominant role in addressing the rising humanitarian needs. Fostering innovation and strengthening cooperation better positions the humanitarian sector to coordinate with development and peace actors, maximizing gains to achieve the ambitious targets set by the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and other frameworks that are essential to humanitarian action.

The Global WASH Cluster (GWC) is best placed to address the increased demand for humanitarian water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) coordination, caused by the evolving face of crises and the need for inclusive and equitable WASH outcomes. For the past 15 years, the GWC has driven humanitarian WASH coordination, supporting National Coordination Platforms (NCPs), across preparedness, anticipatory action, response, monitoring and transition. The GWC has fostered partnership and collaboration to effectively deliver life-saving assistance.

The GWC is a convener at the global and country levels and is well positioned to strengthen collective action in the coordination of and response to the unprecedented challenges that lie ahead. At this critical junction, the GWC is renewing its focus on excellence in effective and accountable humanitarian WASH coordination for the people most affected by and vulnerable to crises and is spearheading the future of humanitarian WASH coordination.