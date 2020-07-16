Global WASH Cluster - COVID 19 Response - Guidance Note #02 - Update 15 April 2020

Background and objectives

The objective of this guidance is to give to WASH cluster coordinators and partners basic technical recommendations on risk mitigation measures at institutional, community and household level. Recommendations should be applied to contribute to:

Adapt on-going WASH response in COVID 19 context

Guide activities for specific COVID 19 containment and mitigation responses.

This document will highlight existing technical recommendations from agencies, organisations and examples from several countries.

The proposed technical recommendations will have to be adapted depending on context and specific Government regulations.

WASH clusters and partners should advocate that WASH response set up in the pre-COVID 19 period, should not be overlooked as WASH interventions also contribute to avoid comorbidity. WASH staff should therefore be considered as essential.

COVID 19 information

The Cough Diagram is a derivation of the well-known F-diagram, that can be a useful tool in communicating the transmission routes for COVID and the barriers. There are two primary routes of transmission for COVID 19 virus:

Direct transmission: The face to face respiratory transmission line (the top line) is the direct transmission by droplets emitted when an infected person coughs, sneezes or exhales to another person’s nose or mouth (breathing). Contact transmission: the virus passes via surfaces or hands when those droplets have land on objects and surfaces and people are touching those objects and surfaces, then touching their eyes, nose or mouth

 The survival time of the virus on different surfaces varies. Preliminary information on the COVID-19 virus suggest that the virus may persist on surfaces for a few hours or up to several days. This may vary under different conditions (e.g. type of surface, temperature or humidity of the environment)

 The primary barriers are hygiene related – covering your sneezes and coughs, good handwashing practices, and cleaning/disinfecting high risk surfaces

NB: Despite some report of COVID 19 RNA detected in COVID 19 patients’ faecal matters, there is no evidence of faecal-oral transmission of the virus.

All WASH activities aim at reducing virus transmission. WASH on-going programs should be maintained and adapted to the COVID 19 context, with additional activities to be implemented to respond to specific needs such as in Health Care Facilities (HCF).

The below diagram highlights the two transmission lines; direct and contact as well as what barriers (H) that can be put in place to interrupt transmission. While the primary barriers mentioned are hygiene related (hand washing, cleaning surfaces, personal hygiene actions) they are strongly linked to other actions promoted through WASH programming, as for example:

 Encourage frequent handwashing and cleaning by increasing water quantity delivered

 Encourage physical distancing by increasing the number water points or operating hours to limit queue at the water point and by increasing water storage capacity to ensure more flexibility for the household on when to fetch water