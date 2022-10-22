Global vaccine solidarity and human rights in the context of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic - Report of the Independent Expert on human rights and international solidarity, Obiora Chinedu Okafor (A/77/173) [EN/AR/RU/ZH]

Seventy-seventh session

Item 69 (b) of the provisional agenda

Promotion and protection of human rights: human rights

questions, including alternative approaches for improving the

effective enjoyment of human rights and fundamental freedoms

Global vaccine solidarity and human rights in the context of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic

Note by the Secretary-General

The Secretary-General has the honour to transmit to the General Assembly the report of the Independent Expert on human rights and international solidarity, Obiora Chinedu Okafor, in accordance with Human Rights Council resolution 44/11.

Summary

The present report is the fifth report prepared for the General Assembly by the Independent Expert on human rights and international solidarity, Obiora Chinedu Okafor. In the report, submitted pursuant to Human Rights Council resolution 44/11, the Independent Expert addresses the extent to which global vaccine solidarity, as a component of international human rights solidarity, has or has not been expressed by State actors in the context of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. Following an introduction, the Independent Expert discusses the importance of the deployment of COVID-19 vaccines as a critical response to the pandemic. He then considers the nature of global vaccine solidarity as a human rights imperative and addresses many of the key challenges impeding its fuller realization in the present time. He highlights some examples of positive expressions of global vaccine solidarity by States and other actors and urges a recommitment by all to the significantly higher level of global solidarity that is required to counter the COVID-19 pandemic, while promoting and protecting human rights in fuller measure. He concludes the report by offering a few actionable recommendations.