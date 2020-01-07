Global Vaccine Action Plan 2011 - 2020 | Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization: Review and lessons learned

Release of the Global Vaccine Action Plan review and lessons learned report

Release of the Global Vaccine Action Plan review and lessons learned report 9 DECEMBER 2019 - As the decade draws to a close, the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) on immunization has published a report reviewing the progress made towards the goals and objectives of the Global Vaccine Action Plan (GVAP), endorsed in 2012 by 194 Ministers of Health at the World Health Assembly.

This year’s report reflects on the lessons learned from the implementation of GVAP during the Decade of Vaccines and provides recommendations for the development, content and implementation of the next global immunization strategy.

Although many of the GVAP goals are unlikely to be achieved by 2020, steady progress has been made over the decade in many areas including: