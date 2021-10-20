Global Synthesis Report on Law and Policies for Climate Resilience: Enhancing normative integration between climate change adaptation and disaster risk reduction

This global synthesis report assesses law and policies for climate resilience by enhancing normative integration between climate change adaptation and disaster risk reduction. The increasing frequency, severity and unpredictability of extreme climatological events, driven by global warming, is leading to increased impacts on vulnerable people for a wide range of States and communities around the world. There is therefore a need for us all to adapt to our changing climate. The basic connections between climate change adaptation (CCA) and disaster risk reduction (DRR) are at the core of any effort to enhance 'climate resilience.

The paper concludes with eight recommendations on law and policies for climate resilience: