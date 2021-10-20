World
Global Synthesis Report on Law and Policies for Climate Resilience: Enhancing normative integration between climate change adaptation and disaster risk reduction
This global synthesis report assesses law and policies for climate resilience by enhancing normative integration between climate change adaptation and disaster risk reduction. The increasing frequency, severity and unpredictability of extreme climatological events, driven by global warming, is leading to increased impacts on vulnerable people for a wide range of States and communities around the world. There is therefore a need for us all to adapt to our changing climate. The basic connections between climate change adaptation (CCA) and disaster risk reduction (DRR) are at the core of any effort to enhance 'climate resilience.
The paper concludes with eight recommendations on law and policies for climate resilience:
Improve normative integration and institutional harmonization across governance sectors;
Develop mechanisms to assess implementation and align the timing for reviews and updates;
Ensure a consistent allocation of resources for integrated risk assessments and CCA-DRR mainstreaming at all levels;
Favour normative alignment with the international and regional levels;
Integrative CCA-DRR law and policies with sustainable development and poverty reduction policies that 'Leave No one Behind';
Address specific vulnerabilities, gender mainstreaming and social inclusivity;
Ensure effective and localized implementation through community engagement; and
Build on the opportunity provided by nature and ecosystems.