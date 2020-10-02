Global Shelter Cluster: Mid-Year Update - 2020 Achievements Report

GLOBAL SHELTER CLUSTER (GSC)

Co-led by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, the GSC is a platform of shelter and settlement partners. Its mission is to support crisis-affected people to live in safe, dignified and appropriate shelter and settlements. The GSC and country Shelter Clusters work collectively with national response actors to support people affected by natural disasters and conflict with timely, effective and predictable shelter and settlement responses.

Since the Cluster Approach was rolled out in 2006 the GSC has worked with an ever-growing range of partners. There is increasing recognition that shelter and settlement responses not only provide physical dwellings but also stable foundations to rebuild lives and support a range of multi-sectoral outcomes. Building on its commitment to partnership, the GSC is implementing its 2018-2022 strategy collaboratively with many other actors under the guidance of its Strategic Advisory Group (SAG) and the Global Shelter Cluster lead agencies.

During 2019, GSC partners supported 14.2 million people with shelter and NFI assistance. In the first half of 2020, GSC partners supported 7.2 million people with shelter and NFI assistance. These efforts including support to the GSC governing structures, working groups, communities of practice, and the GSC website were possible thanks to the support of our donors, partner agencies and members of the SAG whose contributions have made GSC activities more sustainable.